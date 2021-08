Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Etisalat sets course for larger stake in Maroc Telecom; UK tech startups prosper; UK divers make a mobile-data splash. Vodafone has introduced a new IoT offering that it says will make it easier for the UK's notoriously leaky water companies to reduce wastage and improve efficiency by bringing applications such as smart metering and leak detection together on a single platform. The system is based on Vodafone's IoT.nxt platform and follows the expansion of the operator's NB-IoT network coverage to 98% of the UK. According to Vodafone, years of market consolidation has seen data trapped on separate systems that can't talk to each other, while the preponderance of proprietary technologies means that water companies are locked into certain suppliers: It is problems such as these that Vodafone's new offering is intended to tackle.