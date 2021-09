We've all watched the movie Twister and suddenly got the urge to become storm chasers, right? No...just me...okay... With all of these storms sweeping through Iowa and all around the country, maybe it's time to quit your day job and become a storm chaser. While this is not an official "storm chasing" certification this could be the next best thing, especially in Northeastern Iowa. It's pretty simple to be a storm spotter in Iowa.