Sports Writers Declare War Over Summary Of Public Court Documents

The Los Angeles Times reported Friday afternoon (ET) a series of revelations made public via documents filed by prosecutors handling the indictment of ex-Angels communications director Eric Kay, related to the 2019 death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Among the revelations: Testimony from “approximately” five MLB players who claim to have received oxycodone from Kay will be presented at trial; Skaggs is accused of shopping for oxycodone on online auction sites and on at least one occasion of receiving a shipment of drugs at the Angels’ stadium; and prosecutors say that on more than one occasion Kay offered tickets and memorabilia in exchange for illicit drugs. The Times report, with the headline “Ex-Angels employee charged in Tyler Skaggs’s death supplied players with drugs, feds say,” fits neatly into a common and useful category of journalism: a reporter poring through public documents, parsing out the newsworthy bits, and translating them into plain English for readers who would otherwise run aground on a given court filing’s dense and dry legalese.