Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

MTG Arena events will include Draft Arena Open

By Danny Forster
dotesports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWizards of the Coast will expand MTG Arena Open events to include Draft in the Magic: The Gathering Limited format. Scheduled to launch sometime in 2022, Arena Open Draft events will feature competitive gameplay with cash rewards within the Limited format. First introduced during the 2021-2022 season of Magic, Arena Open events provide all MTG Arena players a chance to compete at high levels with cash and other sweet rewards for a string of victories. Revealed during the 2021 Magic Showcase announcement, 2022 will include Arena Open Draft events in conjunction with other Arena Open tournaments.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtg#Wizards Of The Coast#Gems#Innistrad#Magic Showcase#Mtg Arena Open Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Prize Tracker rewards for Season 10’s first Arenas Flash Event in Apex Legends

Season 10 of Apex Legends started off with a smooth launch, and a huge map update, and now it’s time for the first minor event of the season. That’s right, the Arenas Flash Events are back. This has been one of the major ways that Apex Legends has encouraged players to queue for Arenas, when Battle Royale is the original and more popular mode. However, same as last season, the very first Arenas Flash Event doesn’t have very much to offer to players. It will get avid Apex Pack collectors to complete it, but everyone else may just get the crafting materials and some stars, and then skip out.
Video GamesNME

‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ open beta weekend kicks off on August 20

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the details behind the early access and open beta weekends for the upcoming Diablo II: Resurrected. The early access weekend will be available for users who pre-ordered Diablo II: Resurrected or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection, and will run from this Friday (August 13) until August 17. Pre-loading will be available from August 11 onwards on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Hades and a full slate of EA titles are coming to Game Pass this month

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be happy to hear that ten games will be joining the popular subscribtion service in the first part of August. As always, the lineup includes games from a wide variety of genres. Starting Friday, Game Pass will be adding a total of seven games. Here is the full list of them:
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The complete list of world records set in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale that carefully blends first-person shooter action with a character-driven narrative. Released in 2019 and developed by Respawn Entertainment, it continues to boast a strong and dedicated player base. The game takes place in an immersive universe where the story evolves, maps revolve, and...
NBAchatsports.com

Nuggets to host Ultimate Summer Clearance Event and Seat Preview at Ball Arena

Nuggets fans will be treated to two fun events at Ball Arena during the weekend of Aug. 28th. The Ultimate Summer Clearance Event is a great way for Nuggets and Avalanche fans to gear up with the summer coming to an end. Select items of a wide variety will be discounted at the Altitude Authentics store, ranging from 40 percent all the way up to 80 percent. Nuggets City Edition and Avalanche 25th Anniversary gear will be among the items on sale. The sale will go on from Saturday through Sunday. Then there is Nuggets’ seat preview event.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) MYSG League Season 4: Date, prize pool, and more

Following the conclusion of PMPL MYSG Season 3 happened this year, PUBG Mobile esports is back with the next edition of the tournament which is PMPL MYSG League Season 4 due to be held later this month. The tournament will be hosted as a qualifier for the PMPL regional finals, in this case the SEA or the South East Asia region which also includes Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. A very crucial tournament for the teams aspiring to be in the PMPL SEA Finals and eventually the annual PMGC Season 1, this tournament will have high stakes and will thus provide good competition.
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Big Time Gaming launches enhanced Gold Megaways slot game

Evolution-owned games studio Big Time Gaming has launched Gold Megaways, taking the acclaimed Megaways mechanic and ramping it up to a million ways to win. Big Time has pushed the concept of its successful Megaways game engine to its limits with the new game, enabling 1,000,000 ways to win during the Free Spins with Extending Reels modes. In an original Megaways game, players could play on 117,649 possible pay lines.
FIFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

The best free and sale games for this weekend; PUBG, Battlefield 4, and more

Another weekend, it’s time to choose the titles in which to invest your free time, and we can not think of a better way to do it than to take advantage of the games that are available to play for free for a limited time. Between August 13 and 15 You can enjoy several at no cost on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. In addition, we also have the possibility to get hold of a multitude of games that are currently on sale. We tell you the best promotions so you don’t miss anything during the weekend.
Video Gamesimore.com

Fantasian Part 2 is here and it's a huge update for the Apple Arcade hit

Epic diorama-based RPG Fantasian has received its big Part 2 update. The new game promises up to 60 additional hours of gameplay. Part 2 of Fantasian's adventure has been added to the game. The latter half features a more quest-driven style of gameplay that can take anywhere between 40 to 60 hours for players to experience.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Second Season 10 Arenas Flash Event Has Started in Apex Legends

We’re onto the fourth week of the tenth season of Apex Legends and the second Arenas Flash Event has started up. Just like the last time, players must complete a series of daily Arenas challenges to progress a varied prize tracker with stars and blue Apex Packs. For the most...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Everything about MTG Arena 2021 MPL and Rivals Gauntlet

A total of four seats remain unclaimed for the 2021 Magic: The Gathering World Championship XXVII which will get determined via the Magic Pro League and Rivals League Gauntlets. Scheduled to take place from Sept. 2 to 5, top Magic pros will compete in the Standard format for an invite...
dotesports.com

MTG Arena major backend update plagued with bugs resolves ‘error uploading data’ issue

One of the largest Magic: The Gathering Arena updates in the digital card game’s history has caused more than a few headaches and bugs within the system. Uploaded on Aug. 24, the “major backend” update for MTG Arena did not go as smoothly as Wizards of the Coast had hoped. The patch was initially scheduled to take place on Aug. 10 but moved to Aug. 24, providing the MTGA team with additional time to work out kinks. Resolution towards solving these issues began today with a fix to the “error uploading data” message players received upon logging into MTG Arena.
gameranx.com

Apex Legends Modded Build Adds Wallrunning

There are a few notable free-to-play battle royale video game titles available in the marketplace right now. Among that list is Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release hit, Apex Legends. This game was such a massively popular title when it launched that players are still enjoying the game years later. However, that doesn’t mean the community hasn’t been vocal about adding in what they would like to see. Included in that list of features players would like added into Apex Legends is wallrunning.
dexerto.com

Apex Legends battle pass rewards set for major change in Season 11

Apex Legends’ battle pass rewards could be set for a big change in Season 11 as Respawn opens up the chance for players to grab missed cosmetics. Just like its battle royale rivals, Apex Legends operates a battle pass system for each season. With each new battle pass, a whole raft of cosmetics and items are introduced to the game and players scramble to collect them all.
dotesports.com

How to play MTG Store Championships and Commander Parties

Wizards of the Coast is launching two local game store events, Store Championships and Commander Parties, to support in-person Magic: The Gathering gameplay during the final months of 2021. In an effort to support local Wizard Play Network game stores via MTG tabletop gameplay in areas where it’s safe, WotC...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

MTG Arena Patch 2021.08: Full notes and updates

The August Magic: The Gathering Arena update included a major backend system upgrade and the release of Jumpstart: Historic Horizons. Launching on Aug. 24, Patch 2021.08 in MTG Arena was initially uploaded with a host of issues that ranged from players being unable to log in to dropped matches. A number of post-patches were made by Wizards of the Coast, slowly repairing broken items within the digital trading card game.
Video Gamesvrscout.com

‘Space Pirate Trainer’ Adding Arena And Versus Mode

The legendary VR shooter is getting a massive update this September that adds two new multiplayer modes. Developer I-Illusions today announced Space Pirate Trainer DX, a major expansion that takes the original VR first-person shooter in an exciting new direction with the addition of not one, but two new exciting game modes. Whereas the original Space Pirate Trainer has you battling deadly combat drones throughout a fast-paced single-player experience, this latest update is all about multiplayer.
pcinvasion.com

Respawn Entertainment nerfs omniscient Seer in Apex Legends

At the beginning of Apex Legends Season 10, Respawn Entertainment added the visionary new Legend Seer to the battle royale’s roster. The developer was a little heavy-handed with the visionary elements because Seer’s ability to track enemies is off the charts. Respawn has now applied a slight nerf to the abilities Seer uses to track foes in Apex Legends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy