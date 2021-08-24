MTG Arena events will include Draft Arena Open
Wizards of the Coast will expand MTG Arena Open events to include Draft in the Magic: The Gathering Limited format. Scheduled to launch sometime in 2022, Arena Open Draft events will feature competitive gameplay with cash rewards within the Limited format. First introduced during the 2021-2022 season of Magic, Arena Open events provide all MTG Arena players a chance to compete at high levels with cash and other sweet rewards for a string of victories. Revealed during the 2021 Magic Showcase announcement, 2022 will include Arena Open Draft events in conjunction with other Arena Open tournaments.dotesports.com
