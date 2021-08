With the final preseason game now in the books, which players will be taken through onto the 53-man roster by the Carolina Panthers in 2021?. We are now just a few short days away from the Carolina Panthers making some big decisions ahead of naming their 53-man roster. Of course, they’ll probably be more movement to come when a certain individual on the waiver wire becomes available, so it’s going to be an interesting week ahead before preparations ramp up before their opening regular-season contest against the New York Jets.