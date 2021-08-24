Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Falls, ID

What Would it Say if Twin Falls, ID Had an Honest Welcome Sign?

By Nate Bird
Posted by 
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twin Falls is an awesome place. It's perfect for visiting on a vacation and it's a superb place to live. I don't think we have anything to hide from visitors or prospective new residents. What could we hide that is crazier than the fact that we let people jump off our bridge and we have a waterfall taller than Niagara Falls? So, we don't have anything to hide, technically, but there are definitely a few things that we could be more open about. On that note, if Twin Falls had an honest welcome sign: what would it say?

kezj.com

Comments / 0

95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoshone Falls#Welcome Sign#Restaurants#Evel Knievel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Bruneau Dunes State Park Observatory Reopens For Private Viewing

Following more than a year of closure due to the Coronavirus, the Bruneau Dunes State Park Observatory has opened back up for weekend group private event viewing. Last summer we spent an evening camping at Bruneau Dunes State Park, which is located 84 miles northwest of Twin Falls. It was my first experience visiting the location that offers some of the tallest sand dunes in North America. We had planned to get some dune climbing, kayaking and stargazing in while in the park. We found out shortly after entering the park that the observatory was closed because of the virus.
EntertainmentPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Live in the Vineyard Goes Country 2021

Just imagine—your favorite Country stars, a nice glass of wine and YOU in Napa Valley. It could happen. We want to send you to Live In The Vineyard Goes Country. We’ll fly you to California where you’ll see intimate and exclusive performances from Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Zac Brown Band, Cole Swindell, Chris Janson and others in the most beautiful vineyards Napa Valley has to offer.
TravelPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Top 8 Idaho Airbnbs for the Perfect Stay-Cation

Feeling like a vacation in the best state ever? Idaho of course. When you need a vacation but don't want to fly or go super far, lucky for us there are unbelievable places to visit in the gem state. From some of the most amazing lakes, hot springs, and natural landscape dotted with cozy and unique Airbnbs to explore.
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Drive From Idaho Falls to Jackson, Wyoming in 15 Minutes

I love a scenic drive. Very soothing. Took a drive from Meridian to Idaho City that was really lovely. But it was an hour long and I had to pee for the latter half of the drive. Thankfully technology is a thing, and you can experience a scenic drive in a condensed amount of time without using gas, which in this economy is annoying to shell out money for. YoutTuber, dukatista657 took a ride from Idaho Falls, ID to Jackson, WY and cut together this 15 minute video.
TravelPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Woman Fined and Got Jail Time in Yellowstone

Don't mess with Yellowstone. That goes for the show and the National Park. I recently went to Yellowstone for the first time since I was a kid and man oh man is it remarkable. It is also very dangerous. Geysers, hot boiling water and straight up acid bubbling up from different layers in the earths crust is nothing to toy with.
Mountain Home, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Mountain Home Cat Found 365 Miles Away From Home

Unfortunately some of us have had the displeasure of losing a pet. Here one day gone the next never to be found. Years ago I owned a really good looking Rottweiler pup, he was a kind soul and was very playful and curious. One Saturday morning we we're hanging out in the backyard when I realized I needed to run to the parts store. I left him in the backyard to play with some toys and that would be the last time I would ever see him. Thirty five minutes later when I returned he was gone, never to be seen again.
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

People Bookmark This Idaho Airbnb More Than Others

One of the luxuries that was so difficult to lose in 2020 was travel. My hubs and I had taken a trip to Barcelona in 2019 and we were so looking forward to our next international trip when the pandemic hit. It felt like our wings had been clipped just when we had caught the travel bug.
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

15 Spot-on Memes That Perfectly Capture Life in Idaho

There's a saying by Oscar Wilde about art imitating life and vice versa, and that's what I think is happening here. Though calling this art is a huge stretch: Memes are a way to portray an idea or situation in a comedic way using a mix of pictures and text. Much like a GIF, a meme can be used to quickly share how you feel about something. I have text messages between friends where we haven't written anything for days. We just send GIF and meme messages. So, it is kind of like an odd type of art form. It's also an art form that my mother doesn't understand.
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

10 Phrases You Should Never Utter To An Idahoan

Idaho has been an awesome and welcoming community to me. I have also tried to avoid saying anything super controversial. If you are new to the area, Idahoans will be friendly but don't say these phrases or it may end up in a fight. 1. "There is nothing to do...
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Nerds Unite at the Boise Comic Arts Festival in Idaho this Weekend

The force will be strong in Boise this weekend as the nerds gather for the 2021 Boise Comic Arts Festival. Events happen in person at JUMP in Boise on Saturday, August 28th, and virtual online activities will take place on Sunday the 29th. I'm bummed I just heard about this because I am heading down to Utah for a family reunion at a renaissance fair. I'd much rather go to a comics fan gathering.
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Season 8 ‘Alone’ Survival Series Won By Idaho Contestant

For fans of the popular survival series "Alone," which streams on the History Channel, this year's winner of the $500,000 grand prize is an Idahoan. Season eight of "Alone" is in the books. The series follows 10 contestants who are dropped off in harsh, desolate surroundings, and the one who outstays all others wins $500,000. This year's winner calls northwestern Idaho his home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy