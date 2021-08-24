City of Alexandria Urges Use of Masks to Help Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

­­For Immediate Release: August 24, 2021

The City of Alexandria and the Alexandria Health Department urge Alexandria residents, businesses and visitors to “Wear It Well” by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces, whether vaccinated or not. This follows updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that everyone should wear masks in indoor public settings in communities of substantial or high transmission.

“The key to preventing the negative health and economic impacts of this pandemic is to implement every precaution available,” said City Manager Mark Jinks. “As recommended by the CDC, vaccination is the primary mitigation measure and wearing a mask indoors in public places, whether you are vaccinated or not, can help prevent the spread.”

Wearing a mask protects yourself, your family and your community from the current surge of the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant. In addition to wearing a mask in indoor public places, “Wear It Well” by ensuring the mask fits snugly over the nose and chin without gaps. Masks with multiple layers of fabric provide greater protection against transmission.

"With COVID-19 cases surging, we have to act now to stop more illness," said Dr. Anne Gaddy, Acting Alexandria Health Director. "One of the easiest ways to do your part is by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces and encouraging your friends and neighbors to do the same.”

The “Wear It Well” message will be visible in the community in the form of multilingual banners and posters displayed in City facilities and businesses, as well as pop-up events taking place throughout Alexandria to ensure residents, visitors and businesses are aware of the CDC’s recommendation. ‘Masks Recommended’ signs and flyers are available to all organizations, businesses, and residences to download and print. Printed versions can also be provided upon request.

Visit alexandriava.gov/Coronavirus to learn more about how you can do your part to stop the spread in Alexandria.

