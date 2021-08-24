Cancel
Dying Light 2: Stay Human gameplay trailer shows off brutal combat and fluid parkour

By Sean Carey
trueachievements.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechland has offered a new look at Dying Light 2: Stay Human with a new gameplay trailer. In the new gameplay trailer, we get a look at the city we'll be exploring, the factions that are fighting against one another, some brutal combat, zombies and plenty of parkour. Developer Techland says it crafted thousands of animations for the parkour with Dying Light 2, which we'll make navigation feel incredibly smooth. "We wanted to make it as close as possible to the real world while keeping all the moves fun and easy to pull off, says Techland's Maciej Jalowiec over on Xbox Wire.

