Japan seeks state of emergency expansion to 8 more prefectures – minister

Toxoplasma gondii is a globally wide-spread parasite that infects almost all species of mammals and birds, including humans. We studied the spatial distribution of individual T. gondii-seropositive wild boar in Gifu Prefecture (10,621 km2), Japan. Altogether, 744 wild boars were captured at 663 points around human settlements in Gifu Prefecture. Serum samples were collected after recording the exact capture locations, along with each wild boar’s body length and sex. We then used a commercial enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay kit for swine to measure anti-T. gondii antibodies in these animals. Among the 744 wild boars, 169 tested positive for T. gondii (22.7%). No significant difference in T. gondii seroprevalence was observed between the mountainous northern region with high winter snow cover and the mild-wintered geographical plain of the southern part of the prefecture. In contrast, 8 of the 11 wild boars that were captured in a public park surrounded by residential areas showed T. gondii seropositivity (72.7%), a value significantly higher than those of the wild boar populations in the other prefecture areas. This in-depth analysis, which spans the big city suburbs and rural areas of a whole prefecture, explains the seroprevalence of zoonotic T. gondii in wild boar and has public health implications.