Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Japan seeks state of emergency expansion to 8 more prefectures – minister

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is looking to expand a state of emergency to eight more prefectures including the northern island of Hokkaido to stem a rise in coronavirus infections, the minister in charge of COVID-19 countermeasures said on Wednesday. The government has so far placed 13 of Japan’s 47 prefectures,...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Tokyo#Hokkaido#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID: Medics concerned about 'talking dead' patients

Despite vaccination efforts, the Delta variant is still driving the number of severe COVID cases in countries all over the world. A majority of infected individuals who’ve ended up in the hospital due to this deadly mutation are the unvaccinated, and for some the situation has gotten extremely dire. The...
WorldThe Independent

Wuhan orders entire population to test for Covid-19 after rare outbreak

Authorities in Wuhan have ordered the entire population to test for Covid-19 following a rare outbreak in the city. Seven locally transmitted cases have been recorded for the first time in more than a year, in the same area coronavirus was first discovered in 2019. China is currently seeing one...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

China has placed millions under lockdown as the nation faces the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in months

China has placed millions under lockdown as the nation faces the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in months due to the more transmissible delta variant. Initial reports from last week noted that the variant had spread to 15 cities, but that number had risen to 20 cities by Monday. The latest outbreak started July 20 with the variant detected on a plane that arrived at Nanjing Lukou International Airport during a routine cleaning.
ScienceNature.com

Spatial distribution of anti-Toxoplasma gondii antibody-positive wild boars in Gifu Prefecture, Japan

Toxoplasma gondii is a globally wide-spread parasite that infects almost all species of mammals and birds, including humans. We studied the spatial distribution of individual T. gondii-seropositive wild boar in Gifu Prefecture (10,621 km2), Japan. Altogether, 744 wild boars were captured at 663 points around human settlements in Gifu Prefecture. Serum samples were collected after recording the exact capture locations, along with each wild boar’s body length and sex. We then used a commercial enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay kit for swine to measure anti-T. gondii antibodies in these animals. Among the 744 wild boars, 169 tested positive for T. gondii (22.7%). No significant difference in T. gondii seroprevalence was observed between the mountainous northern region with high winter snow cover and the mild-wintered geographical plain of the southern part of the prefecture. In contrast, 8 of the 11 wild boars that were captured in a public park surrounded by residential areas showed T. gondii seropositivity (72.7%), a value significantly higher than those of the wild boar populations in the other prefecture areas. This in-depth analysis, which spans the big city suburbs and rural areas of a whole prefecture, explains the seroprevalence of zoonotic T. gondii in wild boar and has public health implications.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil reports 42,159 COVID cases, 1,056 death in 24 hours

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil had 42,159 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,056 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday. The South American country has now registered 20,108,746 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 561,762, according to ministry data, in the world’s third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.
TravelWDEZ 101.9 FM

U.S. eases COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada -State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has lowered the COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada to “Level 2 Exercise Increased Caution”, according to a statement on Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also eased Canada’s travel recommendation rating to Level 2. Despite the change, the U.S. government shows...
Public HealthCNBC

Japan to extend Covid-19 'state of emergency' lockdown through mid-September

The Japanese government is set to extend its "state of emergency" soft lockdown in regions including Tokyo to the middle of September as well as adding several other regions. A meeting of the four parties concerned with running the Tokyo Paralympics, due to start from Aug 24, is set to meet later on Monday to decide the issue of spectators.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia's second virus wave has peaked, says health minister

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s devastating second coronavirus wave, which saw the Southeast Asian country become the epicentre of Asia’s COVID-19 outbreak, has peaked, its health minister said Monday. Driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, Indonesia has over the past month been faced with an exponential surge in coronavirus cases...
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Japan: Increasing COVID-19 cases prompt extension of emergency declaration, Seven prefectures added

In a follow-up on the COVID-19 situation in Japan, the state of emergency has been extended until September 12, according to local media (computer translated). In addition to Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka and Okinawa prefectures, seven more prefectures were added to the emergency declaration–Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyogo, and Fukuoka.
Public HealthKEYT

Japan expands virus emergency, weighs legal penalties

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has officially expanded and extended the nation’s coronavirus state of emergency as government advisers recommend legal changes that would allow penalties for violations. The measures, approved by a government task force, add seven prefectures to the six areas already under a state of emergency and extend it to Sept. 12. Ten other prefectures were put under a “quasi-emergency,” bringing about two-thirds of the nation under some form of emergency. Hospitals have been stretched thin and some seriously sick people have been turned away. The government has taken pride in avoiding compulsory measures or a lockdown, but some experts and critics are wondering if voluntary measures are enough.
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Thailand and Vietnam extend COVID measures

Still in the grips of COVID-19 surges mainly fueled by the Delta (B1617.2) variant, Thailand and Vietnam extended lockdowns and other measures for the worst-hit parts of the countries. In other global developments, an outbreak in Australia's Queensland state flared again, and the greater Sydney area continues to report high...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Vietnam reports record 9,690 COVID-19 infections on Sunday

HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam’s health ministry reported 9,690 coronavirus infections on Sunday, a record daily increase and up from 7,334 cases on Saturday. Most of the new infections were detected in the epicentre Ho Chi Minh City and the neighbouring provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai, the ministry said. Vietnam...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Paralympic Flame Ceremonies Begin As Virus Surges In Japan

Japan held its first Paralympic flame-lighting ceremonies on Thursday, with athletes waiting to learn whether spectators will be in the stands as the country battles a spike in virus cases. Fans were banned from almost all venues at the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics, which ended Sunday, while athletes faced restrictions on...
WorldMyStateline.com

Asia Today: Sydney lockdown extended, masks required outside

SYDNEY (AP) — A lockdown in Australia’s largest city was extended through September and tougher measures to curb the coronavirus’s delta variant were imposed Friday, including a curfew and a mask mandate outdoors. New South Wales state, which includes Sydney, reported 642 locally acquired infections in the latest 24-hour period,...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Italy requires vaccination proof for bars and restaurants

Italy launched strict new COVID restrictions on Friday, requiring proof of vaccination for anyone who wants to go inside a bar, restaurant, or tourist site. The so-called "Green Pass" is an attempt to fight the surge in coronavirus cases. The government announced the rule on July 22, and about 50...

Comments / 0

Community Policy