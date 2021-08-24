Cancel
U.S. COVID-19 vaccine approval is ‘seismic’ shift for legality of mandates, experts say

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Formal U.S approval of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine will make it nearly impossible to successfully challenge mandates by employers, legal experts said. The decision by the Food and Drug Administration to give full approval to the vaccine is “seismic,” said Brian Dean Abramson, an author on...

