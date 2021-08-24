Non-profit Accessity helps TRVLR Coffee Roasters

Owner Dan Romeo started TRVLR Coffee Roaster after quitting his job in corporate finance at the end of 2017. He found a location in 2019 and worked to build up his wholesale business. When COVID hit in 2020, he lost a big chunk of his wholesale clients and had to reinvent his business model. He found a new location in Mission Valley/Grantville where he could have all of ideas under one roof – coffee, Kombucha and craft beer along with a retail section for active San Diegans. He focuses on small batch and high-quality ingredients for all three and the retail store highlights many of his passions such as skateboarding, ONEWHEEL and biking. Non-profit Accessity was about to help Romero in this next phase of his business.