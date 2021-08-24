Hotel Del Coronado reopens lobby and front patio after major restoration

Tuesday the Hotel Del Coronado officially reopened their lobby and front porch after being closed for the past 18 months. The reopening another milestone in its multi-year, $400 million Master Plan reimagination with the completion of an entirely redesigned main entry experience and incredible historic restoration of the hotel’s front porch and lobby. The new sights pay tribute to the hotel’s rich history and solidifies its splendor and magic for generations to come. Additional recent renovations also include the debut of The Views ‘neighborhood,’ the re-landscaping of Windsor Lawn, the unveiling of Ice House Museum and brand new Power Plant meeting spaces. This third phase announcement follows the Summer 2020 opening of The Cabanas ‘neighborhood’ and new main pool, plus four upgraded dining concepts – Sun Deck, Babcock & Story, ENO Market and ENO Pizzeria.