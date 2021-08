Kolten Wong spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals. In that time he stole 88 bases and got to watch one of the greatest defensive catchers in baseball history from his spot at second base. On Wednesday night as Wong and the Milwaukee Brewers faced the Cardinals in St. Louis, Wong stole second off his former teammate. What followed that is one of those beautiful moments where the results (Brewers 6, Cardinals 4) don't matter, but the people playing the game do.