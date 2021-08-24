Raiders make three more moves to get down to 80-player limit

On Monday, the Raiders made several moves to get down to 83 players. The deadline is today and the team still needed to make three moves to get there. Those moves are now official.

They waived WR Marcell Ateman, waived/injured DT Darius Stills, and placed LB Darron Lee on injured reserve.

Ateman is a former seventh round pick by the Raiders. He has appeared in 18 games with six starters since he was drafted in 2018. He spent part of last season on the team’s practice squad. He is fresh off a couple nice catches against the Rams in last Saturday’s preseason game, including a 29-yard touchdown.

Stills is an undrafted rookie. He was showing potential until he broke his hand. He returned last week with a club cast and played in last week’s preseason game with it. Should he clear waivers, he can be placed on injured reserve. Then, should the Raiders choose, they can cut him with an injury settlement and bring him back once his hand is healed, perhaps on the practice squad.

Lee is a former first-round pick (20 overall) by the Jets. He spent three seasons in New York and has bounced around since then, staring just two games since 2018.