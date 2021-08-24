Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders make three more moves to get down to 80-player limit

By Levi Damien
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DNlcf_0bbpeX3F00

On Monday, the Raiders made several moves to get down to 83 players. The deadline is today and the team still needed to make three moves to get there. Those moves are now official.

They waived WR Marcell Ateman, waived/injured DT Darius Stills, and placed LB Darron Lee on injured reserve.

Ateman is a former seventh round pick by the Raiders. He has appeared in 18 games with six starters since he was drafted in 2018. He spent part of last season on the team’s practice squad. He is fresh off a couple nice catches against the Rams in last Saturday’s preseason game, including a 29-yard touchdown.

Stills is an undrafted rookie. He was showing potential until he broke his hand. He returned last week with a club cast and played in last week’s preseason game with it. Should he clear waivers, he can be placed on injured reserve. Then, should the Raiders choose, they can cut him with an injury settlement and bring him back once his hand is healed, perhaps on the practice squad.

Lee is a former first-round pick (20 overall) by the Jets. He spent three seasons in New York and has bounced around since then, staring just two games since 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfHeI_0bbpeX3F00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
63K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Wr#Dt Darius Stills#Lb Darron Lee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Raiders Cut Seven Players

The Raiders made a series of transactions today to reduce their roster, with a handful of notable players earning their walking papers. Per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez (on Twitter), the Raiders released cornerback De’Vante Bausby and defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks. The team also waived quarterback Case Cookus, kicker Dominik Eberle, long snapper Liam McCullough, running back Bo Scarbrough, and wide receiver Caleb Scott.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Releasing Former First Round Pick

Just a few months ago, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. After leaving the Raiders for one year with the Cleveland Browns, Joseph eventually made his return to the team. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval.
NFLchatsports.com

BREAKING: Raiders Cut 7 Players To Get Down To 85-Man Roster + Las Vegas Activates Daniel Carlson

The Las Vegas Raiders have cut 7 players to get down to the 85-man roster plus the Raiders activated kicker Daniel Carlson. Find out why the Raiders cut QB Case Cookus, K Dominik Eberle, LS Liam McCullough, RB Bo Scarbrough, WR Caleb Scott, CB Devante Bausby, DE Ethan Westbrooks. Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz is here with the latest Las Vegas Raiders news and rumors. Subscribe to the Raiders Report for the latest Raiders news and rumors: https://www.youtube.com/raidersreport... Love the shirt Mitchell Renz is wearing? Go to https://www.autumnabyss.com & click enter the abyss to save 20%!
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Final Raiders 53-man roster projection

With tomorrow being the final cutdown day for the Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the NFL, I figured I’d take one last stab and at projecting the Silver and Black’s 53-man roster. Of course, we’ll get the actual results soon but this will serve as a little preview of what’s coming tomorrow.
NFLYardbarker

Raiders Make Three Key Roster Decisions

Henderson, Nevada--The Las Vegas Raiders continue to march towards the opening weekend of the 2021 NFL season where they will host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football to kick it off. With the ides of training camp, comes roster cuts, as the NFL mandated final 53-man roster loons just...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Raiders Release LB Darron Lee From IR With Settlement

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have released LB Darron Lee from their injured reserve with a settlement. Lee will revert to the Raiders’ injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed. Lee, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He was in the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders and Gerald McCoy are a perfect match in 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders took a chance on Gerald McCoy this offseason, and he and the team could be a perfect fit for the 2021 NFL season. When the Las Vegas Raiders worked out Gerald McCoy in early August, many were confused as to why. After all, McCoy was a 33-year old defensive tackle coming off of a season-ending injury and had not played football since the 2019 season, where he produced five sacks and played all 16 games.
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders get last look at players against 49ers before final cuts

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — More than a third of the Raiders’ roster never stepped foot on the plane from Las Vegas to San Jose on Saturday, which is all anyone needed to know about how coach Jon Gruden viewed the final preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. Little surprise...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...

Comments / 0

Community Policy