In a previous post we gave you some tips to spice up your library’s social media. We covered a few ideas of ways to try a new marketing technique for your library, but we didn’t cover the ever-growing world of podcasts. If you’re thinking you’re too late to board the podcast choo-choo train, think again! It’s never too late to join the podcast party! Although it may be true that there are hundreds of thousands of podcasts that people can listen to, it’s all about catering to your audience and delivering a product that is easiest for them to consume. Don’t be intimidated by all of the bells and whistles of audio equipment and editing, because it’s actually quite simple to record and distribute your own podcast. Let’s break it down!