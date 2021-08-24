ACC, Big Ten & Pac-12 make ‘alliance’ official (LINKS)

Last week, we briefly touched on the planned alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12, and now it seems that endeavor is officially official. Sort of. All three leagues made the announcement today that they’ll be working together for the future of college football and all, but also within that agreement is no actual signed agreement, according to Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff. Just keep this in mind when the Big Ten offers an invite to USC or something similarly off-the-wall. This has so many shades of the Roosevelt Bouie typo already.