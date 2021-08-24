Cancel
ACC, Big Ten & Pac-12 make ‘alliance’ official (LINKS)

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, we briefly touched on the planned alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12, and now it seems that endeavor is officially official. Sort of. All three leagues made the announcement today that they’ll be working together for the future of college football and all, but also within that agreement is no actual signed agreement, according to Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff. Just keep this in mind when the Big Ten offers an invite to USC or something similarly off-the-wall. This has so many shades of the Roosevelt Bouie typo already.

The joint news release from the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 said the three power conferences will “remain competitors.”. Nonetheless, their three commissioners Tuesday announced what the ACC’s Jim Phillips described as a “groundbreaking alliance” that will allow all 41 schools from the three leagues to work together while dealing with the hodgepodge of issues confronting college athletics.

