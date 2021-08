Music can affect us in visceral ways. For three to four minutes at a time, a song can transport you to a new place or get you wrapped up in an experience that you might otherwise never have or a situation you may never have experienced. And, well, there is no situation that deserves more our of attention than climate change. The Earth is changing because of how we have treated it, filling the atmosphere with greenhouse gases that are warming the planet. A song isn't going to change that, but it can help us to experience it in a fashion that may resonate in newly meaningful ways.