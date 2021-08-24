New Music Critique: Lucca DL

Players: Jonathan Finkelman, guitar; Ellen Weiss, vocals, percussion. Material: Moonglow are billed as a jazz duo, but it’s a designation more about style than repertoire. The material crosses over several genres and various eras. Kicking off the set with Laura Nyro’s “Rhythm And Blues,” they move on to “Fever,” and then surprise us with a version of “To Sir With Love.” Some other gems include, “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Proud Mary,” “Woodstock,” (one of Weiss’ best moments), to Carole King’s “I Feel The Earth Move.” Weiss even throws in one of her originals, “Find Your Way To The World.” What’s notable is the duo doesn’t attempt to mimic the artist who first gave us the song, or the period from which it came, but puts their own stamp on each one.