New Music Critique: Lucca DL

By Music Connection
musicconnection.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucca DL represents outsiders on “Life of an Immigrant.” “When I’m back in Brazil, I don’t feel Latin enough,” is an interesting theme, presented over Spanish horns and guitar. The statement “I watch soccer” and his mentions of using “WhatsApp” are less compelling, and the chorus is not much deeper than repeating the song title. Similar shallow repetition exists in “Respect” (“Show me some respect”), though the verses pour like diary entries. “NYU Cypher” is the most polished, recruiting Morghen Kennedy and Meade Morrison as guest vocalists, who both shine on the track. Lucca DL shows off his fast flow with sharp, aggressive lyrics and witty jabs at his own plight.

