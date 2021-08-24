Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Here’s a look at Camelback Inn’s $85,000 85th anniversary package

By Experience AZ
azbigmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenerations of travelers from all over the world continue to find peace and tranquility at JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa, an award-winning resort that embodies the authentic spirit of the Southwest with its rich history, desert-inspired design, adobe-style architecture, and nostalgic charm. Originally opened on December 15, 1936, by entrepreneur Jack Stewart, the resort is celebrating its 85th anniversary by offering a lavish $85,000 package and showcasing its charming history and decades of memories through #CamelbackInnHindsight all year long.

azbigmedia.com

