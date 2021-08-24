Ontario County offers five vaccine clinics, including booster shot clinics for those who qualify

On August 23, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and will now be marketed as Comirnaty (koe-mir’-na-tee), for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.

First-dose Pfizer Clinic 8/25/2021, 6-7 pm for those vaccinated on or before, 8/4/2021.

2930 County Rd. 48, Canandaigua–Highway Garage behind Happy Tails. Look for signs. Cty Rd. 48 and Smith Rd. intersection is closed. Come via Freshour Rd. to Cty. Rd 46 and take a right on Cty Rd. 48.

Register here.

Second-dose Pfizer Clinic 8/25/2021, 4-7 pm for those vaccinated on or before, 8/4/2021.

2930 County Rd. 48, Canandaigua–Highway Garage behind Happy Tails. Look for signs. Cty Rd. 48 and Smith Rd. intersection is closed. Come via Freshour Rd. to Cty. Rd 46 and take a right on Cty Rd. 48.

Register here.

Third-dose Pfizer Clinic on 8/25/2021, 4-7 pm for those who received their second dose on or before 7/28/2021 and have moderate to severe immunosuppression.

2930 County Rd. 48, Canandaigua–Highway Garage behind Happy Tails. Look for signs. Cty Rd. 48 and Smith Rd. intersection is closed. Come via Freshour Rd. to Cty. Rd 46 and take a right on Cty Rd. 48.

Register here.

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic September 11, 2021, at Carter Road Boys & Girls Club Geneva

Location: Boys and Girls Club of Geneva-Carter Road, 160 Carter Rd, Geneva, NY 14456

Time: 10:00 AM – 01:00 PM

Who May Attend: Any Individual 12 years of age or older

Register here.

Additional Third Dose Moderna Vaccine Clinic August 27.2021

Location: Ontario County Highway Office, 2930 County Road 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424

Time: 02:00 PM – 04:00 PM

Who May Attend: Individuals with diagnosed severe immunocompromised condition

ONLY THE MODERNA BRAND COVID-19 VACCINE WILL BE OFFERED AT THIS CLINIC.

YOU MUST BE 18 YEARS OLD or OLDER TO REGISTER FOR THIS MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC.

This Vaccination Clinic is only for individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised due to one of the medical conditions or receipt of immunosuppressive medications or treatments listed below.

-Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

-Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

-Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppressive therapy)

-Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge Syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome)

-Advanced or untreated HIV infection

-Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive immunomodulatory

-28 days must have passed since you received the second dose of Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine.

Register here.