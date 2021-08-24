Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ontario County, NY

Ontario County offers five vaccine clinics, including booster shot clinics for those who qualify

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxmsF_0bbpbrGC00

On August 23, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and will now be marketed as Comirnaty (koe-mir’-na-tee), for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.

First-dose Pfizer Clinic 8/25/2021, 6-7 pm for those vaccinated on or before, 8/4/2021.

2930 County Rd. 48, Canandaigua–Highway Garage behind Happy Tails. Look for signs. Cty Rd. 48 and Smith Rd. intersection is closed. Come via Freshour Rd. to Cty. Rd 46 and take a right on Cty Rd. 48.

Register here.

Second-dose Pfizer Clinic 8/25/2021, 4-7 pm for those vaccinated on or before, 8/4/2021.

2930 County Rd. 48, Canandaigua–Highway Garage behind Happy Tails. Look for signs. Cty Rd. 48 and Smith Rd. intersection is closed. Come via Freshour Rd. to Cty. Rd 46 and take a right on Cty Rd. 48.

Register here.

Third-dose Pfizer Clinic on 8/25/2021, 4-7 pm for those who received their second dose on or before 7/28/2021 and have moderate to severe immunosuppression.

2930 County Rd. 48, Canandaigua–Highway Garage behind Happy Tails. Look for signs. Cty Rd. 48 and Smith Rd. intersection is closed. Come via Freshour Rd. to Cty. Rd 46 and take a right on Cty Rd. 48.

Register here.

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic September 11, 2021, at Carter Road Boys & Girls Club Geneva

Location: Boys and Girls Club of Geneva-Carter Road, 160 Carter Rd, Geneva, NY 14456

Time: 10:00 AM – 01:00 PM

Who May Attend: Any Individual 12 years of age or older

Register here.

Additional Third Dose Moderna Vaccine Clinic August 27.2021

Location: Ontario County Highway Office, 2930 County Road 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424

Time: 02:00 PM – 04:00 PM

Who May Attend: Individuals with diagnosed severe immunocompromised condition

ONLY THE MODERNA BRAND COVID-19 VACCINE WILL BE OFFERED AT THIS CLINIC.

YOU MUST BE 18 YEARS OLD or OLDER TO REGISTER FOR THIS MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC.

This Vaccination Clinic is only for individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised due to one of the medical conditions or receipt of immunosuppressive medications or treatments listed below.

-Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

-Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

-Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppressive therapy)

-Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge Syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome)

-Advanced or untreated HIV infection

-Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive immunomodulatory

-28 days must have passed since you received the second dose of Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine.

Register here.

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ontario County, NY
Ontario County, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Canandaigua, NY
Ontario County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunosuppressive Drugs#Vaccinations#Koe Mir#Pfizer Clinic 8 25 2021#Smith Rd#Clinic#This Vaccination Clinic#Digeorge Syndrome#Wiskott Aldrich Syndrome#Tnf#Moderna Covid 19 Vaccine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Albany, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Should students eligible for COVID vaccine get the shot before returning to in-person learning?

Should parents get their students vaccinated before heading back to school? While children under 12 still are not eligible to get the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines – those over that age are eligible. It has put some parents in a tough spot – as they weigh the uncertainties of vaccination, against the risk of returning to in-person learning without some protections.
New York City, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

New York expected to extend eviction moratorium until January 2022 as pandemic enters fall

Lawmakers in New York are expected to act in an extraordinary move, calling a special session and extending the eviction moratorium the that been active since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. While the pandemic eviction moratorium is set to end, lawmakers will likely act against advice of landlord groups across New York, who say tenants are taking advantage.
Geneva, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva rescheduled city council work session, moved the council’s regular meeting, and postponed water main work

The City of Geneva announced three major changes for the week of August 30, 2021. First, the city rescheduled the City Council work session scheduled for August 30, 2021. Geneva moved the meeting to September 15, 2021. The city did not release any details about the September 15th meeting. Since he resigned on August 18, 2021, with an effective date of August 31, 2021, the meeting date change meant that Councilor John Pruett (Ward 6) could not take part in a final council event.
Rochester, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

The eviction moratorium is ending and by calling 211 tenants can apply for financial assistance to protect themselves from eviction

The eviction moratorium expires Tuesday, and the Monroe County Executive and Mayor of Rochester want tenants to call 211 if they’re facing eviction. The number will help get them pre-screened for financial assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Once a person finds out they may qualify through the 211...

Comments / 0

Community Policy