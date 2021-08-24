Cancel
Belhurst Castle & Winery announces new Marketing Manager to their team

 6 days ago
Belhurst Castle & Winery is proud to announce that Saige Avery will be joining the Belhurst management team as its new Marketing Manager.

In this role, Ms. Avery will oversee marketing, communications, and public relations for Belhurst Castle. Previously, she worked as a Marketing Communications Specialist and has had various roles in digital marketing. Ms. Avery graduated from Mercyhurst University in 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and minors in film studies, social media & web design. Aside from her position at Belhurst Castle & Winery, Ms. Avery enjoys golfing and hiking with her family and dogs in the upstate New York area.

“We are very excited to have Saige join the Belhurst team,” said Duane and Deborah Reeder, owners of Belhurst. “Saige’s personality and experience is the perfect fit to continue Belhurst’s success going forward”.

