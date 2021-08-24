Cancel
TJ HOCKENSON SHOULDER INJURY | IS IT SERIOUS???

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Jesse Morse breaks down Detroit Lions TJ Hockenson’s should injury and if it’s serious or not. Will he be ready for week one? Find out now!. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.

