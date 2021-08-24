Cancel
Huntington, WV

American Airlines says scheduling change led to deplaning delay

By FRED PACE fpace@hdmediallc.com
Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

CEREDO — American Airlines has apologized for a flight deplaning delay that happened at Huntington Tri-State Airport on Saturday. “After landing, American Eagle flight 6145 with service from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Huntington Tri-State Airport experienced a 30-minute delay in deplaning due to a staffing issue with our local vendor. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and are working with our vendor to ensure a delay like this doesn’t occur in the future,” said a statement issued by the airline company.

