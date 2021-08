A recent project by Studio Lee Lynch exemplifies the triumphant spirit for which South Africa is known. It is Flame Studios, a new recording studio that’s housed inside the huge ramparts of Constitution Hill’s Old Fort Prison in Johannesburg. The complex of colonial buildings had been a detention center for nearly a century, imprisoning such political dissidents as Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, until it closed in 1987. In 2004, some buildings were converted into museums; in 2011, a tall structure with an eternal flame inside called the Flame of Democracy (where the music studio gets its name) was erected on the hill to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the signing of the constitution that ended apartheid.