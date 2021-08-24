Emerson College Freshmen Looking Forward To In-Person Learning

BOSTON (CBS) — Bins filled with dorm room essentials, nervous students, and parents in Boston — it can only mean one thing: college move-in day.

“It’s really exciting. A little nerve-wracking. I’m ‘anx-cited’. Like anxious excited,” said David Shell, Emerson College freshman.

“I came to drop my one and only for the next four years. I don’t know how I’m going to deal with it but I have to deal with it,” said parent Marie Townsend.

Tuesday kicks off new student orientation week at Emerson College for first-year and transfer students before classes begin on August 31.

“Last year I was a freshman and with COVID I didn’t really get an awesome orientation or any in-person events so this really gave me the opportunity to live vicariously through all the freshmen,” said Anna Arriaga, sophomore Orientation Leader.

In order to move into one of the residence halls, or attend in-person classes during the fall semester, all students are required to be vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious exception.

“I did not do well with online school and just to be in-person again is so refreshing, I love seeing and being around people so it’s really great,” said freshman Diego China.

“It kind of feels like I’m just starting my first year, meeting people, all this new experiences, and actually going to college. No more Zoom and all that stuff so it’s amazing. It feels awesome,” said Arriaga.