First Financial acquires Hancock Bancorp

First Financial Bank

First Financial Bank's footprint in Kentucky just got bigger after its acquisition of Hancock Bancorp Inc.

"Hancock Bancorp is actually headquartered in Hawesville, Ky., but does business in five or six communities in Kentucky. It is centrally located and one of the big attractions for us is Bowling Green, which is the third largest community in Kentucky, at about 70,000" people, Norman Lowery, president and CEO of First Financial Bank and First Financial Corp., said Tuesday.

"It fits in strategically, approximately in the middle of Kentucky. Why that is of interest to us is in 2019, we acquired a bank (HopFed Bancorp) in the southern portion of Kentucky and the northern portion of Tennessee, and there was a banking void for us in the middle of Kentucky and this gave us an opportunity to fill that void," Lowery said.

The acquisition also puts FFB into "communities along the Ohio River, such as Madisonville and Lewisport" in Kentucky, Lowery said.

Founded in 1888, Hancock currently operates seven banking locations in western Kentucky. As of June 30, 2021, Hancock reported assets of $334 million, gross loans of $249 million and deposits of $285 million.

Upon completion of the acquisition before the end of this year, the combined company is expected to have approximately $5.0 billion in assets, $2.9 billion in loans, $4.2 billion in deposits and 89 branch offices across Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Lowery said the $5 billion asset mark puts the bank "in a slightly different category of banks and that will happen when we get to be $10 billion as well," he said. "We have a strategy to do what we are doing. Right now with COVID, the cost of regulation and cost of technology and changing tax laws, there are folks out there looking to sell their banks."

Continued growth remains important for Terre Haute-headquartered First Financial, Lowery added.

"Over the course of time that I have been in banking, the number of banks has dropped by about 50 percent, so there is the old adage that if you are not growing, you are dying," Lowery said.

"We try to grow in two ways, organically where we currently do business and then by making strategic acquisitions such as this one," Lowery said of Hancock Bancorp.

Lowery added that with size, comes advantages, especially with technology, such as mobile banking.

"We are trying to build a bigger network that makes sense for our shareholders. Obviously we are in business for them...," he said. "We are also thinking about our customers and the ability to serve them and provide them what they want and that is changing," Lowery said.

"People have migrated to their computers and now to mobile banking (on cell phones), but interesting enough, we are starting to see people come back to lobbies again," Lowery said.

Lowery said technology, such as banking on cell phones, allows banking to be "simple, fast and easy."

"It should not be a challenge to do business with your bank," he said.

Lowery said the bank's future goal is "if you get in your car and drive south on U.S. 41 or Interstate 69, our goal is you see a First Financial sign for a long ways south."

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.