Say the word absinthe to an average person and it is most likely going to conjure up some very specific images and ideas. Most likely, hallucinations come to mind. Or, maybe it’s about the spirit’s strength (absinthes regularly fall between 50% and 70% alcohol by volume). Or maybe they’ll think of late-1800s Paris and people like Oscar Wilde downing the stuff as if it were water. Heck, maybe it’s just that scene from Euro Trip where they literally see a green fairy (we won’t judge, we like that comedy movie, too). Whatever image comes to mind when someone mentions absinthe, one thing is for certain — over time it has developed its own mythology and aura that drinkers across the world know and love (or hate).