Gun violence killed four people and wounded 42 in Chicago this weekend. Eleven teenagers were among the wounded according to NBC Chicago. Sunday was the deadliest night. Three of the fatal shootings happened within 20 minutes on Sunday. From 2:30 AM to 2:50 AM, a man was shot in the face, another man was shot in the chest and back, and another was shot in the chest, arm and shoulder. Police do not have any suspects in custody in relation to either shootings.