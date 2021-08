Despite a push to make it happen, the Naperville Park Board of Commissioners last night decided to reject a proposal to host Ribfest on the city’s south side. An organizer behind the popular event made a pitch to the park board asking for support in using Frontier Sports Park. Ribfest, an annual event put on by the Exchange Club of Naperville, is seeking a new home after shelving plans to relocate to Romeoville from Naperville. The park board decided it will pass on hosting the event and cited concerns about the location and financial and operational impacts. The board, however, is open to other proposals that may include a different location, possible agreement to share funds and efforts to get community input.