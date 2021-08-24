Michigan Sugar Company unveils $65 million construction plan

Like many other industries, the engineering and construction industry, popularly known as E&C, had a challenging 2020. The rise in the cost of materials, project delays, cancellations, and difficulty in getting permits made matters worse for E&C companies. However, this year is shaping out to be a good year for the industry, making the sector a viable investment avenue. If you are planning to invest in it, then here are the ten biggest engineering and construction companies.