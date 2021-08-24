Michigan Sugar Company unveils $65 million construction plan
Michigan Sugar Company announced on Tuesday, Aug. 24, that they would be investing $65 million to construct a desugarization plant at the company’s Bay City factory. The new facility will allow the company to produce 80 million additional pounds of pure sugar annually from molasses that acts as a byproduct of the process through which sugar is extracted from sugarbeets — an impressive feat considering the company will not being planting any additional acres of sugarbeets.www.agweek.com
