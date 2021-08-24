Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Michigan Sugar Company unveils $65 million construction plan

By Emily Beal
AG Week
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan Sugar Company announced on Tuesday, Aug. 24, that they would be investing $65 million to construct a desugarization plant at the company’s Bay City factory. The new facility will allow the company to produce 80 million additional pounds of pure sugar annually from molasses that acts as a byproduct of the process through which sugar is extracted from sugarbeets — an impressive feat considering the company will not being planting any additional acres of sugarbeets.

www.agweek.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Certified Vegan#Michigan Sugar Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Businessdailycoffeenews.com

London Coffee Company Grind Raises $30 Million, Plans US Expansion

10-Year-old London, England-based coffee company Grind says it has raised £22m (approximately US$30 million, as of this writing) through a new funding round. The company, founded by David Abrahamovitch and Kaz James in Shoreditch, in East London in 2011, said the investment will be used in part to fuel an “ambitious international expansion drive, specifically to the [United States].”
Industrynny360.com

Deere falls with supply-chain challenges

Shares of Deere & Co., the largest maker of agricultural machinery, fell as much as 4% amid concerns that rising costs and supply chain snags will intensify going into next year. Executives told analysts on Friday’s earnings call that the challenges are broad-ranging, from rising raw material costs to labor...
Michigan Statebakingbusiness.com

Michigan Sugar investing in facility

MONITOR TOWNSHIP, MICH. — The Michigan Sugar Co. on Aug. 24 said it plans to invest more than $65 million to build a desugarization facility at its sugar beet processing factory in Bay County’s Monitor Township. The facility is expected to produce an additional 80 million lbs (40,000 tons) of refined sugar annually from molasses produced as a byproduct of sugar beet processing.
EconomyFlorida Star

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Unveils Company’s Investment Plan

SEOUL, South Korea — Within 15 days of the Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-Yong being released on parole, the South Korean tech giant has announced a large-scale investment plan. Jae-Yong announced the large-scale investment plan to revive the economy, supporting public opinion on his parole. Samsung Electronics announced, on Aug. 25, a roadmap to invest 240 trillion won ($205.18 billion) in semiconductor, bio, […]
Michigan Stateabc12.com

MDOT borrows $800 million to continue Rebuilding Michigan plan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation took the next step in completing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan plan. MDOT closed the sale of $800 million worth of bonds for the second round of borrowing to pay for the aggressive freeway maintenance and reconstruction plan. Whitmer announced the plan in 2020 to advance 122 projects over a few years.
Construction98online.com

Construction company in Poland creates flower-scented asphalt

(From NYpost) Polish construction firm Budimex and refiner Lotos have created a floral-scented asphalt in a bid to improve working conditions for road builders, Budimex said on Monday. While vapors emitted by ordinary asphalt are not harmful to humans, the novel material will provide a more comfortable working environment for...
ConstructionValueWalk

These Are The Ten Biggest Engineering And Construction Companies

Like many other industries, the engineering and construction industry, popularly known as E&C, had a challenging 2020. The rise in the cost of materials, project delays, cancellations, and difficulty in getting permits made matters worse for E&C companies. However, this year is shaping out to be a good year for the industry, making the sector a viable investment avenue. If you are planning to invest in it, then here are the ten biggest engineering and construction companies.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Joseph Leon

Finding the Right Construction Company in San Francisco

Commercial Tenant Improvement in San FranciscoEVOLV Commercial Construction Inc. Finding the right commercial construction company or general contractor in San Francisco is an extremely important decision to make when going through a tenant improvement process. A qualified commercial construction company can make all the difference when it comes to scheduling and quality of work. Contact an experienced and qualified San Francisco Commercial Construction Company now!
Michigan StateValueWalk

These Are the Ten Most Profitable Companies in Michigan

Michigan is known to have a diverse economy, but with the automotive industry at its center. The state is home to three major automobile companies. Other popular industries in the state are manufacturing, forestry, agriculture, tech and services, as well as tourism (in the Upper Peninsula). Michigan is also a leading grower of Christmas trees. Let’s take a look at the ten most profitable companies in Michigan.
Michigan Statekisswtlz.com

Michigan Sugar Announces Brown Sugar Expansion

Michigan Sugar is investing $2 million into expanding its brown sugar operation at the Bay City facility. In a Facebook post, the company says it is increasing its capacity to produce packages of brown sugar, which also includes the installation of a new packing machine, sugar transport system and the infrastructure to add another line to the system.
azbex.com

Lumber Prices Fall as Production Increases

Lumber prices have begun to settle after hitting a record high of $1,515/thousand board feet in May. Prices fell to $472 in the first week of August, comparable to summer 2018 prices. The adjustment has been attributed to producers ramping up supply as developers and buildings planned project delays or...
IndustryPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

How to chop remodeling costs when wood prices are high

Wood costs have skyrocketed over the past year, leaving would-be home renovators to choose between waiting in price purgatory or moving forward and possibly overpaying. Lumber mills incorrectly predicted that the housing market would crumble under the weight of the pandemic rather than boom as it did, says David Logan, senior economist with the National Association of Home Builders.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville-based construction products company expands into Midwest

An almost-50-years-old construction products company based in Jacksonville is expanding into the Midwest through the acquisition of an Illinois company. Coastal Construction Products' acquisition of Sealant Engineering Construction Supply of Bensenville, Illinois, marks the first expansion of the Jacksonville business outside its base in the Southeast, the company said in a release.
Burlington, IAHawk Eye

Burlington City Council accepts bid from construction company on $17.5 million TIGER grant project

The Burlington City Council opted Monday to take a where there's a will there's a way approach to funding the city’s TIGER grant. The city of Burlington was awarded a $17.5 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant in 2018, with plans to use the money to revamp the riverfront and streets in the downtown area. The council officially awarded bid for both parts of the project to Dubuque-based Poulter Construction at its meeting Monday night.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Pot O' Gold? HERBL CEO Outlines Promise, Struggles Of Marijuana Distribution

Since launching simultaneously with the 2018 enactment of California's Proposition 64 that legalized recreational marijuana, HERBL has become one of the largest cannabis distribution companies in the state, providing supply chain solutions to more than 850 storefronts and delivery services across California. It currently provides scalable distribution software and infrastructure...
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Gladstone Land Completes $42.3 Million Acquisition of Organic Farmland, Blueberry Plantings, and More; David Gladstone and Joseph Van Wingerden Discuss

MCLEAN, VA - As the discussion surrounding water supply viability continues, Gladstone Land Corporation has taken the importance of irrigation to heart with its most recent acquisition. Investing approximately $42.3 million in the purchase of farmland, blueberry plantings, and improvements, the company has acquired two farms that are each 100 percent certified USDA organic. The operations are located in Kern County, California, and Yamhill County, Oregon.&

Comments / 0

Community Policy