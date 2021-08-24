Readers Write: Aftermath of George Floyd's death, policing, sex trafficking, climate

I read with interest "Floyd unrest probe: Still waiting" (front page, Aug. 23). The context for this article is set early on with this description of the events in the days after the murder of George Floyd: "Floyd's killing in police custody touched off large demonstrations in Minneapolis and beyond that were occasionally marred by looting and arson." Excuse me? "Occasionally marred"? Until the presence of the National Guard got things under control, those initial nights were made up of extreme lawlessness and property destruction.