Hope Farmers’ Market Ends The Season On A High Note

By April Lovette
swark.today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hope Farmers Market held its last market session of the summer season this morning at the Hub in downtown Hope. This Market season was dedicated to rebuilding because of last year’s closure during the pandemic, and these folks met expectations and then some. Market manager Deanna Gilbert says she is more than pleased with how this season turned out. “I am so proud of what the Hope Farmers’ Market has accomplished,” said Gilbert. “We met our goals to rebuild, we did some great things with our Farm to School program, and we were able to get returning plus new vendors to join the Market. We hope to continue that growth into the next season.”

