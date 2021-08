Photography prizes tend to have quite clear-cut categories, from nature and photojournalism to landscapes and portraiture. However, AAP Magazine’s latest prize is a bit different to the norm, and is dedicated to ‘shapes’.The magazine says it was “looking for submissions of works of art that explore composition and form as a fundamental aspect of the photographic aesthetic, be it pure visual formalism or in support of a thematic objective”.The final list was made up of 25 photographers from 13 different countries, with all very different takes on the broad theme. It shows just how keen a photographer’s eye is –...