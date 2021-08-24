Mayim Bialik's history of science skepticism makes her a bizarre choice for 'Jeopardy!'
The bigwigs at Sony clearly didn't Google the people they picked to replace Alex Trebek. Nine days after he nabbed the nightly hosting gig, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards resigned, since he'd recorded himself saying disparaging things about women, Jewish people, those with mental disabilities and little people on an old podcast series. The other new host, Mayim Bialik, confessed she was skeptical of vaccines in her 2012 parenting book, Beyond The Sling.www.mic.com
