Miami, FL

Witness: Shooter Danced Over Body Of Victim Who Was Eating Dinner With Family At Ocean Drive Restaurant

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another harrowing scene unfolded in the heart of South Beach Tuesday evening.

A man was sitting with his family in the outdoor section of La Cerveceria de Barrio on Ocean Drive near 14 Street when Miami Beach police say he was shot multiple times.

But what happened next could make your stomach turn.

“After the shooting, he was dancing on top of the guy,” said a witness, who didn’t want to be identified.

The witness added he saw three shots fired from about two feet away.

Timothy Burgess said he saw the shooter fire another shot before the killing happened.

“So I’m sitting in the alley and I see the guy and he’s like talking. He drops his backpack and pulls a gun out and shoots and I’m thinking it’s time to go,” he said.

Burgess said he took off.

“I’m like, ‘Hey, this guy’s got a gun.’ And I get over here and he’s on my and he’s like chasing me around the car,” Burgess said.

Completely unaware, moments later, the same man who he says was chasing him, would shoot and kill a random man just moments later.

Police took the shooter into custody, while the victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

