We come to you with a sliver of joy in this otherwise depressing week.Nando’s has fixed its chicken shortage and looks set to reopen on Saturday, in time for the weekend.Speaking to indy100, a spokesperson for the food chain said: “The UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across its supply chain in recent weeks due to staff shortages and a number of our restaurants have been impacted.“However, since Monday, a team of our brilliant Nandocas have been supporting our key suppliers onsite – working in partnership to help get things moving again, and this has already had a...