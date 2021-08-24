Cancel
Killeen, TX

Killeen man arrested and charged with assault

By Xiana Fontno
Killeen Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Killeen man is facing assault charges after police said he struck another man in the head, causing injury. According to court documents obtained by the Herald on Tuesday, police made contact with a man bleeding from his head on Aug. 22. The man said another individual struck him in the head with a piece of lawn equipment. He provided a description to police, who were later able to identify the suspect as 35-year-old George Lee Shaw Jr. court documents said Tuesday.

