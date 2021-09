Krejci intends to play in the Czech Republic for the entirety of the coming season with HC Olomouc, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports. Krejci also noted that at this stage he has no plans regarding a potential return to the Bruins, while making it clear that he intends to fulfill the terms of his one-year contract and a play a full campaign in the Czech Repulbic's Extraliga. It remains to be seen what the next step in the 35-year-old's career will be once he completes his current deal, but for now Charlie Coyle is the favorite to claim Boston's No. 2 center spot (previously held by Krejci) between Taylor Hall and Craig Smith.