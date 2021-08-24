Route 82 detour disturbs those accustomed to calm in Lyme

Lyme — An ongoing road detour along the winding riverside borders of Salem, East Haddam and Lyme has some residents concerned about an influx of cars and trucks on a span previously dominated by bikers and runners.

The 60-day detour, part of a bridge replacement project on Route 82 in Salem, began July 19. Connecticut Department of Transportation spokesman Kevin Nursick said the route will open again over the East Branch Eightmile River and Swamp Brook on Sept. 21.

Lyme residents on Salem Road are at the end of the detour that diverts westbound traffic from Route 82 near Salem Valley Farms Ice Cream through local roads to Route 156 in Lyme.

Gloria Grace-Ferri, a long-distance runner from nearby Baker Lane who regularly covers a roughly 3-mile stretch from Lyme into Salem as part of a daily 10-mile run, said she used to see about three cars on the route before the detour went into effect.

Now, she said, "I usually count between 60 and 150 on weekends" during the runs.

Describing the roads as narrow and winding, she said there are places with no shoulders.

"I have to listen really carefully and go to whatever shoulder there is," she said of the many blind curves along the route.

Grace-Ferri also expressed concerns about the effect of traffic on the integrity of the bridge. She said she's seen an increase in exposed support beams and cracking asphalt over the past six weeks.

The bridge was rated fair in its 2020 inspection, according to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Inspections are required every two years.

Lyme First Selectman Steve Mattson said the town has not seen any deterioration in the bridge during the detour. "My town engineer has taken a look based on those complaints and has not found anything out of the ordinary," he said.

Mattson noted three of the town's four bridges longer than 20 feet are in fair condition. The Macintosh Road bridge, which is currently prioritized for replacement, is in serious condition.

Nursick, the state DOT spokesman, reiterated the bridges are inspected at least once every two years and "they are all safe."

Mattson said the town recently placed a portable digital speed sign on the road to make drivers aware of their speeds, though it was taken down during this past weekend's tropical storm. He said it will be up again soon.

The detour also includes stop signs on either side of the two bridges on the route. One of those bridges is in Lyme.

Mattson said he asked the state to install a "stop ahead" sign to warn drivers that a stop sign is coming up. Without the warning, he said drivers come around a curve to find a stop sign right there "with no notice."

"DOT could probably do a better job of anticipating these issues, but they don't seem to put a lot of interest into that," he said. "But they have worked with us very well on the issues, so I'm not complaining."

Nursick said the agency has heard complaints about speeding and has passed those concerns on to the state police, who are increasing patrols in the area. He also confirmed the transportation agency is installing "stop ahead" signs for both bridges as requested.

While Grace-Ferri keeps running, some Salem Road residents said they no longer walk or bike on the road because there are too many vehicles going too fast.

Hilary Sparks-Roberts and Kevin Roberts, who moved to town last year from out of state, said the difference between what the area used to be like and what it's like now is pronounced.

"We were thrilled with the whole setting and with the road and the fact that we could walk up and down, go for hikes, take our bikes out," Sparks-Roberts said. "It's a wonderful road for bike riding. It's frequently used by locals of all ages."

But now they say that's not an option. So does Cheryl Parsons, who lives on the road but said she doesn't walk there during the detour.

"This is a small back road that isn't built for this kind of traffic," Parsons said.

Just as Mattson said he would have preferred a more proactive approach from DOT, Parsons said she wanted more advance planning from local leaders about the project. "I think it is only natural for us to turn to our local officials in matters such as these," she said.

She said she's encouraged by the digital speed signs and the increased police presence, which she has seen have an effect.

"I am relieved that some of our concerns have been addressed and hope they continue to be addressed in the form of increased police patrols, signage and road maintenance," Parsons said.

Sparks-Roberts said she would like to see "blind curve"-type signs added near her house, where the extra traffic has made it dangerous to exit her driveway.

"We've had a couple near-misses just pulling out of our driveway, for sure," she said.

Mattson said he would discuss the request for signage with the Public Works Department.