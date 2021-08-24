Cancel
Twin Falls, ID

What Would it Say if Twin Falls, ID Had an Honest Welcome Sign?

By Nate Bird
 7 days ago
Twin Falls is an awesome place. It's perfect for visiting on a vacation and it's a superb place to live. I don't think we have anything to hide from visitors or prospective new residents. What could we hide that is crazier than the fact that we let people jump off our bridge and we have a waterfall taller than Niagara Falls? So, we don't have anything to hide, technically, but there are definitely a few things that we could be more open about. On that note, if Twin Falls had an honest welcome sign: what would it say?

