New PDZA Octopus Name Finalized After Public Vote

The Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium recently welcomed a new female giant octopus inside the Pacific Seas Aquarium and allowed the public to vote on her new name. The name was one of six names chosen by aquarists. Over 7,100 votes came in online during the week, according to a PDZA release. Gertie topped the list at 36 percent, while Octavia came in at 33 percent and Ophelia at 19 percent. The other names up for vote were Ceph, Narrows, and Ms. 8.