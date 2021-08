Finding a Fortnite vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs is the main order of business here, though we're not sure exactly why you'd want to do that – perhaps it develops strange properties over time, as it's unlikely to improve with age like a fine wine. Whatever the reason for finding it is, that's your task in Fortnite and we're here to help you complete it. You only need to grab one of them, but if you're looking to collect a Fortnite vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs then we've got all of the locations for you to take your pick from.