Throughout the second half of the season, the Giants have been holding out hope that starter Kevin Gausman would regain the Cy Young-caliber form that helped him make his first All-Star team this year. Gausman wasn't all the way back to his old self in Friday's start in Atlanta, but six innings of two-run ball against a first-place Braves club represented a major step forward for one of the Giants' most important arms. That step came on a night the Giants' bullpen stumbled.