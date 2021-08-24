Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Value of private rented housing sector jumps 5.8% to £1.4 trillion, report finds

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zuHw_0bbpJldS00
The value of the rental sector has risen according to a report (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

The value of the private rented sector in Britain rose 5.8% in the past year to £1.4 trillion, according to a bank’s report.

House prices have soared 9.9% between March this year and the start of the pandemic, helped by the stamp duty holiday, Shawbrook Bank said.

This included a 5.6% rise in the value of the average buy-to let property across the UK to December 2020, sitting at approximately £258,900 for each home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPz7M_0bbpJldS00
A row of “to let” estate agent signs (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

But despite the rise in value, the size of the private rented sector shrank over the past year with some landlords choosing to leave the market, according to a report for the bank called The Changing Face of Buy-to-Let.

It also found that many tenants made a change, opting to return to their family homes during the pandemic, to leave cities in search of more space, or to make the most of the stamp duty holiday and become homeowners themselves.

As restrictions have eased, remaining landlords said demand has increased in the past 12 months by 42%, and two thirds said they were confident about the future of the property market over the next 12 months.

Around a third also said they are planning to buy another property in the coming year, especially as those not on the housing ladder are likely to stay in rental accommodation for longer.

The report found that half of renters say they expect to be renting for the rest of their life, with affordability one of the main reasons.

While more first-time buyers have stepped on to the property ladder in the last year, the reality is that rising house prices mean more will continue to be locked out of home-ownership

John Eastgate, Shawbrook Bank

Around one in 10 said they prefer the reduced responsibility of renting, while a further 7% said that renting allowed them to live in a better location than if they bought.

When asked why they were confident about the future of the property market, 41% of landlords pointed to house price growth and an increase in demand from tenants, 33% highlighted the general strength of the economy and 26% raised the increased rental yields currently available due to low interest rates.

Shawbrook Bank’s research also found the highest rental yields can be found in Scotland at 5.8%, the North West at 5.5%, and Yorkshire and the Humber at 5.4%.

In comparison, while London may generate the highest rents, yields for London buy-to-let properties are currently among the lowest at 3.9%, below the UK average of 4.3%.

John Eastgate, managing director for property finance at Shawbrook Bank, said: “Against the backdrop of the pandemic, the private renting sector has once again shown its strength and the important role it plays.

“Landlords are looking to expand their portfolios due to a combination of rising house prices, attractive yields and growing demand from tenants.”

He added: “While more first-time buyers have stepped on to the property ladder in the past year, the reality is that rising house prices mean more will continue to be locked out of home-ownership.

“This, coupled with disruption to employment and lagging wage inflation, will make it difficult for some to buy their own home.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

226K+
Followers
104K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#House Prices#Renting#Uk#Shawbrook Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Posted by
The Independent

Number of home-buyer mortgage approvals slumps to one-year low

The number of mortgages approved for home-buyers slumped to the lowest level in a year just after the full stamp duty holiday ended, Bank of England figures show.Some 75,200 loans were approved for house purchase in July, down from 80,300 in June, when the full stamp duty savings that buyers were able to make under the holiday ended.The Bank said the July total was the lowest since the same month in 2020, but remained above pre-February 2020 levels.People also made net mortgage debt repayments totalling £1.4 billion in July.Net repayments are relatively rare, with only one other repayment (in April...
BusinessBBC

UK business confidence jumps to more than four-year high, survey finds

British business confidence hit highs not seen since April 2017 on hopes the economy is recovering strongly to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey. Employers in England's North West and East registered the biggest jump in confidence, the latest Lloyds Bank Business Barometer found. There was caution among companies about...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

June home price growth breaks record, eclipsing ‘05 peak

Housing affordability dropped in June for the fourth straight month as price growth broke a 16-year-old record, according to First American. The Real House Price Index — a metric that adjusts residential property prices for income and interest rate fluctuations over time — grew 1.9% from May and 11.6% year-over-year. Rises in RHPI correlate to declines in home buyer affordability.
EconomyBBC

Britain faces £371bn savings shortfall, says bank

Britons are facing a multibillion savings shortfall, despite many putting away extra cash during the pandemic, according to a new report. The Yorkshire Building Society says the difference between people’s current savings and the amount they would need to feel financially secure totals £371bn. That's despite the UK household savings...
Family RelationshipsThe Independent

‘New parents as likely to be in private rented housing as own homes’

Young people are now just as likely to become parents while living in private rented accommodation as they are while owning their own home, according to a new study. Researchers from the Centre for Population Change (CPC) at the University of Southampton said their findings show a shift from previous eras when parents were more likely to be home-owners.
Posted by
American Household News

Here's an idea: Cash-flow your house and move somewhere fun. Hot rental markets enable lifestyle changes for Americans.

Consider packing up the house and hitting the road. You might just make some money. New data from Zillow.com shows that popular metro areas such as Atlanta, Memphis, and Miami have higher average monthly rents than most mortgage payments in those same cities. In fact, more than 60 percent (33) of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas have the same market condition: the monthly cost to rent is generally higher than a mortgage payment.
House RentFOXBusiness

Rent payments are higher than mortgages in these cities

In most of the largest metropolitan areas in the U.S., the typical cost of rent exceeds the typical cost of a monthly mortgage payment – and that spells opportunity for homeowners considering renting out their properties in those locales, according to real estate website Zillow. The company said it ran...
HealthNBC Philadelphia

Vaccine Inequality Could Cost the Global Economy Trillions, Report Finds

The world economy could lose $2.3 trillion because of delayed vaccinations, with developing nations losing the most, the Economist Intelligence Unit said. "Emerging countries will shoulder around two-thirds of these losses, further delaying their economic convergence with more developed countries," wrote Agathe Demarais, the EIU's global forecasting director. As of...
Economyirei.com

The risks and rewards of investment in the U.K.’s build-to-rent sector

Rewind nine years. The 2012 Montague Report is commissioned by the U.K. government to review institutional investment into the build-to-rent (BTR) or private rental sector (PRS) and find out why investors remain wary. One year later, the ball started rolling. PRUPIM, (now M&G Real Estate), acquired a £105 million (€123...
Real EstateThe Daily News Online

U.S. housing boom rescues more than 1 million ‘underwater’ homes

The pandemic housing boom has pulled more than 1 million U.S. homeowners out of a debt trap that many had been stuck in since the great financial crisis more than a decade earlier. The number of homes that are considered seriously underwater -- meaning that loans secured by the property...
Real EstatePosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

In this housing boom, mortgages are for losers

Scarce supply and bidding wars have kept many entry level homebuyers out of the market for years. The government is trying to address this by ensuring a higher percentage of federal-backed mortgages go to low-income households, or for houses in communities with a large share of minorities. Expanding mortgage availability...
Economyroutesonline.com

India seeks private sector investment for 25 airports

India’s government has revealed plans to allow private sector involvement in the operation of 25 airports to help fund infrastructure development. The airports proposal is part of the government’s National Monetization Plan (NMP), which aims to raise a total of INR6 trillion ($81 billion) over four years through license or lease arrangements for state-owned assets in several industry sectors. The airport deals would raise an estimated INR207.8 billion, or 4% of the NMB total. In addition to attracting funding for development, the plan is expected to increase operational efficiency.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Agricultural real estate values jump 7%, largest increase since 2014

The Land Values 2021 Summary report, released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, shows agricultural land values increasing at a rate not seen in nearly a decade. This report and its contents provide one of many indicators of the overall health of the agricultural economy and help paint a picture...
Real EstateTelegraph

Where demand for homes is falling fastest and house price growth could slow

The property market is at a crossroads. For the past year, homes have been selling quickly at sky high prices, while buyers have been battling an army of gazumpers. But now pent-up demand has run its course and stamp duty holiday savings have all but disappeared. A chronic shortage of supply is bolstering prices, but the post-Covid frenzy is starting to dissipate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy