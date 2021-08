If you know Porsche, you know that it simply can't let a good thing be. The automaker has to try and improve its near-perfect sports cars and excellent SUVs in some way. Sometimes those changes are quite small, but they make a difference anyway. Take, for example, the 2022 Porsche Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo wagon. Both get some new tech options and, for the first time on the Taycan, the option for literally any color your heart desires.