Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies major offers insight into ‘a gendered world’

On Aug. 26, 1971, Women’s Equality Day was celebrated for the first time to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment and women’s suffrage in 1920. Fifty years later, Furman’s Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program is entering its third fall as an official major and its 17th as a minor. In August 2021, the university awarded its first Bachelor of Arts degrees in WGSS, and will award three more in Spring 2022.