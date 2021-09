D.C. United had an off night on Sunday, and they’ll be looking to course-correct tonight as they visit the New England Revolution. On top of being a road game against the Supporters Shield leading Revs, who are on an imperious 6W-1D-0L run at the moment, it’s also the middle game of three in one week. United were very unlucky to not leave Gillette Stadium with a draw early this season, but both teams have changed since then. As such, this will be a stern test of United’s depth, their resolve, and just how good they currently are.