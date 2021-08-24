Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Mayim Bialik's history of science skepticism makes her a bizarre choice for 'Jeopardy!'

By Kara Weisenstein
Mic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bigwigs at Sony clearly didn't Google the people they picked to replace Alex Trebek. Nine days after he nabbed the nightly hosting gig, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards resigned, since he'd recorded himself saying disparaging things about women, Jewish people, those with mental disabilities and little people on an old podcast series. The other new host, Mayim Bialik, confessed she was skeptical of vaccines in her 2012 parenting book, Beyond The Sling.

www.mic.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
Person
Alex Trebek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Discrimination#Jewish#Thewrap#Covid#Self#The Big Bang Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Mayim Bialik's Love Life

This celebrity was part of a hit sitcom and has the initials MB. That's right! The answer is Mayim Bialik, and she happens to be the newest guest host of "Jeopardy!" Per Variety, she was originally only slated to host primetime specials when Mike Richards was set to be the full-time host, but after he revealed that he would step down from the show only 9 days after he was chosen, Sony Pictures Television announced that Bialik would temporarily take his place as the long-running game show's host.
TV & Videos850wftl.com

“Jeopardy!” reportedly found its new host

It looks like the front-runner will be and internal hire. Variety reported Wednesday that the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is said to be in “advanced negotiations” with Sony Pictures Television to take over the role as host of the game show, according to Variety. Mike Richards, 46, was hired...
TV & VideosPosted by
Simplemost

‘Jeopardy!’ Will Now Have 2 Permanent Cohosts

After months of airing episodes with celebrity guest hosts, “Jeopardy!” finally announced it will welcome two new permanent hosts to the classic TV game show. Mike Richards, the current executive producer of “Jeopardy!” will team up with television actor Mayim Bialik to split the hosting duties. The two hosts won’t be trading off day to day, though. Richards is slated to be the new regular host, while Bialik will cover hosting duties for specials and spinoffs.
TV & Videosinformnny.com

Here’s who ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek wanted to replace him as host

(NEXSTAR) – Now that “Jeopardy!” is once again in need of a permanent host, maybe the producers should consider taking Alex Trebek’s advice and hiring one of his preferred successors. In a 2018 episode of “OBJECTified” hosted by Harvey Levin, Trebek entertained the possibility of stepping away from “Jeopardy!” in...
TV & Videoswmleader.com

Jeopardy Announces ANOTHER New Host – But It’s Not What You Think!!

Who is pissed about Alex Trebek’s replacement Jeopardy! hosts? Quite a lot of people, actually!. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television revealed that not one, but TWO hosts would take on the role following the beloved host’s death — but neither was the name LeVar Burton fans were hoping for. And it wasn’t quite as it seemed…
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
TV & VideosPopculture

Inside 'Jeopardy!'s Decision to Pass on LeVar Burton as Host

Jeopardy is going through a bit of an identity crisis at the moment amid the hosting drama. While Mike Richards, one of the show's executive producers, was originally named as the full-time replacement for the late Alex Trebek, he subsequently stepped down from the position amid scandal. Since then, fans have been clamoring for Jeopardy to name LeVar Burton as Trebek's successor. However, it doesn't seem likely that he will be named as the new host. A new report from TMZ is shedding some light on the entire situation, including why Burton was possibly passed over by Jeopardy.
TV ShowsDen of Geek

Matt Amodio is the Real Jeopardy! Story Right Now

As you may have heard, things are a bit hectic for Jeopardy! at the moment. The beloved quiz show announced on August 11 that it had finally done the impossible and selected legendary host Alex Trebek’s replacement. In this case, it’s replacements. Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards will take over as the full time host of the syndicated series beginning with its 38th season. Meanwhile, fellow guest host and former Blossom and Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik will also be involved with the show going forward. Bialik will shepherd several upcoming primetime Jeopardy! specials starting with the Jeopardy! National College Championship airing on ABC this year.
TV & Videosjewishaz.com

10 Jewish facts about ‘Jeopardy!’ host Mayim Bialik you should know

In case you missed it, Jewish actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik is officially a new host of “Jeopardy!” She will be hosting primetime and spinoff versions of the beloved game show — including ABC’s recently announced college championship. Bialik may be best known for the memorable characters she’s played, including...
Celebritiescounton2.com

Mayim Bialik returning to ‘Jeopardy!’ stage according to reports

(WCMH) – Mayim Bialik will return as guest host of “Jeopardy!” after Mike Richards stepped down from the position amid controversy last week, according to reports. Bialik’s comeback to the weekday show was reported by news outlets Monday. Several indicated her role on the beloved game show would last three weeks. Inside information was cited that the actor will be recording 15 episodes this week.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Fans Are Calling For New Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik To Be Fired For Previous Controversial Statements

Fans, medical professionals, and various advocates are all currently calling for Jeopardy! to fire their new temporary host Mayim Bialik. After Mike Richards officially stepped down following discrimination and harassment allegations resurfacing as well as comments made against women, Jewish people, and other marginalized groups on his podcast were shared online, Bialik was officially named the temporary host for the show.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

When Will ‘Jeopardy!’ Return for Season 38? Everything We Know So Far

Jeopardy! has really struck a chord with viewers lately, between the search for a permanent host to Matt Amodio‘s winning streak, it’s been quite the rollercoaster ride. That being said, the biggest question that looms right now is, when exactly will Jeopardy! return for its 38th season? While there is no official premiere date set by the series at the moment, there are several factors at play that could determine the outcome.

Comments / 1

Community Policy