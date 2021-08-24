Cancel
Family Relationships

Mom Tries To Impersonate Daughter For Account Info, Debt Collector Calls Mom Out

By mattstaff
 6 days ago
Debt collectors are professionally trained to efficiently see right through the various lies that people will try to spin to get out of payments, or gain access to sensitive account information. It sounds like this mom was bound to encounter a maddening moment of pure failure at one point or another. It's just a shame that this poor debt collector had to deal with all of the mindless nonsense.

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

#Debt Collectors
