Panthers give K Joey Slye competition, sign Dominik Eberle

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Although the Carolina Panthers have professed their confidence in kicker Joey Slye, they do believe that he still needs a little nudge. So, here it is.

That nudge will come in the form of Dominik Eberle. Eberle, a German-born leg ( . . . Das Boot?), was most recently a member of the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder set a number of records during his collegiate career at Utah State University, where he is the Utes’ all-time leader in points scored. He was also perfect on extra point attempts over his four seasons there, going 167-for-167 on such tries.

Slye, who hasn’t been perfect, has been given votes of confidence by head coach Matt Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer. Fitterer did tell reporters on Tuesday that the team was looking at other kickers, hence the Eberle signing, but still believes in Slye.

The kicking incumbent for the Panthers has struggled this preseason. He is a combined 5-of-8 on all of his attempts, including a missed 37-yarder at home against the Baltimore Ravens that helped spur this latest move.

In the corresponding move to signing Eberle, the Panthers have released safety LaDarius Wiley.

